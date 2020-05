SUMMARY

This is the final report on the armed conflict incident in Sitio Namunduan, Brgy. Camudlas, Bindoy, Negros Oriental on 30 April, 2020 at 4:00 PM

Source: DSWD-FO VII

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

There are 103 families or 387 persons affected by the armed conflict in 2 barangays in Bindoy, Negros Oriental (see Table 1).