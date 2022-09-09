DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Armed Conflict in Brgy. Caliling, Cauayan, Negros Occidental, 07 September 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 19 April 2022 at around 6 AM, an armed conflict between the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) happened at Sitio Bajay and Sitio Putlac in Brgy. Caliling, Cauayan, Negros Occidental, forcing families in the said area to vacate their houses.

Source: DSWD-Field Office (FO) VI

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 118 families or 370 persons are affected in Cauayan, Negros Occidental (see Table 1).