DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Armed Conflict in Bindoy, Negros Oriental as of 9 July 2019, 6PM
from Government of the Philippines
Report
Published on 09 Jul 2019 — View Original
SUMMARY
This is the final report on the Armed Conflict in Brgy. Nalundan, Bindoy, Negros Oriental at around 4:45 in the afternoon on July 2, 2019.
Source: DSWD-FO VII
1. Status of Affected Families / Persons
A total of 302 families or 865 persons were affected by the Armed Conflict in Brgy. Nalundan, Bindoy, Negros Oriental. (see Table 1).