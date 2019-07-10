DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Armed Conflict in Bindoy, Negros Oriental as of 9 July 2019, 6PM

SUMMARY

This is the final report on the Armed Conflict in Brgy. Nalundan, Bindoy, Negros Oriental at around 4:45 in the afternoon on July 2, 2019.

Source: DSWD-FO VII

1. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 302 families or 865 persons were affected by the Armed Conflict in Brgy. Nalundan, Bindoy, Negros Oriental. (see Table 1).