DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Armed Conflict in Bauko, Mountain Province as of August 22, 2019, 8PM

This is the final report on the armed conflict that occurred in Bauko, Mountain Province, along the boundary of Bauko and Tadian, Mountain Province. The incident first occurred on 29 March 2019 followed by another incident on 02 April 2019 which caused the displacement of families and individuals in the area.

SUMMARY

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 656 families or 1,683 persons were affected by the armed conflict in Bauko, Mountain Province (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Center

A total of 16 families or 78 persons took temporary shelter in 3 Evacuation Centers in Bauko, Mountain Province wherein all of the affected families have already returned to their respective houses (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Center

A total of 66 families or 289 persons have temporarily stayed with their friends and/or relatives (see Table 3).