SUMMARY

This is the final report on the armed conflict incident at Sitio Kibontod, Mantangale, Balingoan, Misamis Oriental on 01 March 2021 at 4PM.

Source: DSWD-FO X

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 307 families or 1,158 persons were affected in five (5) barangays in Balingoan and Talisayan, Misamis Oriental (see Table 1).