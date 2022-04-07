DSWD DROMIC Report on the Tornado Incidentin Brgy. Palaming, City of San Carlos, Pangasinan, 06 April 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

In the afternoon of 16 March 2022, a tornado hit Barangay Palaming in City of San Carlos, Pangasinan which left some damaged houses.

Source: DSWD-Field Office (FO) I

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of seven (7) families or 30 persons were affected by the tornado incident in Brgy. Palaming, City of San Carlos, Pangasinan (see Table 1).

III. Status of Displaced Population

a. Outside Evacuation Centers

There is one (1) family or three (3) persons currently staying with their relatives and/or friends (see Table 2).