DSWD DROMIC Report on the Tornado Incident in Lavezares, Northern Samar, 06 August 2019, 6PM

This is the first and final report on the tornado incident that occurred in Lavezares, Northern Samar on 03 August 2019.

Source: DSWD-FO VIII

SUMMARY

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 17 families or 106 persons were affected by the tornado incident in Lavezares, Northern Samar (see Table 1).

II. Damaged Houses (see Table 2)

A total of 11 partially damaged houses by the tornado incident (see Table 2).