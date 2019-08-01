DSWD DROMIC Report on the Tornado Incident in Bulacan as of 31 July 2019, 6PM

This is the first and final report on the tornado incident that occurred in San Ildefonso and San Miguel, Bulacan on 27 May 2019.

Source: DSWD-FO III

SUMMARY

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 52 families or 220 persons were affected by the tornado incident in the municipalities of San Ildefonso and San Miguel in Bulacan (see Table 1).

II. Damaged Houses (see Table 2)

A total of 51 houses were partially damaged by the tornado (see Table 2).

III. Cost of Assistance (see Table 4)

A total of ₱519,412.32 worth of assistance was provided to affected families; of which, ₱144,412.32 was from DSWD and ₱375,000.00 was from LGU (see Table 4).