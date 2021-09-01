Philippines
DSWD DROMIC Report on the Tornado Incident in Brgy. San Toribio, Esperanza, Agusan Del Sur, 31 August 2021, 6PM
Attachments
I. Situation Overview
This is the first and final report on the tornado incident in Brgy. San Toribio, Esperanza, Agusan Del Sur which occurred on 24 March 2021 at around 2:20 PM.
Source: DSWD-Field Office (FO) CARAGA
II. Status of Affected Areas and Population
A total of 32 families or 210 persons were affected in Brgy. San Toribio in Esperanza, Agusan Del Sur (see Table 1).