DSWD DROMIC Report on the Tornado Incident in Brgy. San Isidro, Lagangilang, Abra (21 July 2021, 6PM)

This is the first and final report on the tornado incident in Brgy. San Isidro, Lagangilang, Abra on 21 May 2021.

Source: DSWD-FO CAR

SUMMARY

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of one (1) family or four (4) persons were affected by the fire incident in Brgy. San Isidro, Lagangilang, Abra (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons Outside Evacuation Center

There is one (1) family or six (4) persons currently taking temporary shelter with their relatives/friends (see Table 2).