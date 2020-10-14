DSWD DROMIC Report on the Tornado Incident in Brgy. Laguiben, Lagangilang, Abra (12 October 2020, 6PM)

This is the first and final report on the tornado incident occurred in Brgy. Laguiben, Lagangilang, Abra on 14 May 2020 at 3 PM.

Source: DSWD-FO CAR

SUMMARY

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 2 families or 8 persons were affected in Brgy. Laguiben, Lagangilang, Abra (see Table 1)

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons Outside Evacuation Center

Two (2) families or 8 persons have temporarily stayed with their relatives and/or friends (see Table 2).