Philippines
DSWD DROMIC Report on the Tornado Incident in Brgy. Laguiben, Lagangilang, Abra (12 October 2020, 6PM)
Attachments
This is the first and final report on the tornado incident occurred in Brgy. Laguiben, Lagangilang, Abra on 14 May 2020 at 3 PM.
Source: DSWD-FO CAR
SUMMARY
I. Status of Affected Families / Persons
A total of 2 families or 8 persons were affected in Brgy. Laguiben, Lagangilang, Abra (see Table 1)
II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons Outside Evacuation Center
Two (2) families or 8 persons have temporarily stayed with their relatives and/or friends (see Table 2).