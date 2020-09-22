DSWD DROMIC Report Terminal Report on the Whirlwind Incident in Tudela, Misamis Occidental, 21 September 2020, 4PM

SUMMARY

This is the final report on the Whirlwind Incident that occurred in 6 barangays in Tudela, Misamis Occidental namely; Brgy. Basirang, Brgy. Sebac, Brgy. Centro Napu, Brgy. Centro Upper, Brgy. Taguima and Brgy. Silongon on 05 August 2020, which caused damage to houses and resulted to the displacement of families and indivudals in the area.

Source: DSWD-FO X

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 109 families or 461 persons were affected by the whirlwind incident in 6 barangays in Tudela, MIsamis Occidental (see Table 1)

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons Outside Evacuation Center

There are of 11 families or 55 persons currently taking temporary shelter with their/ relatives and or friends (see table 2).