Philippines
DSWD DROMIC Report Terminal on the Flashflood Incident in General Santos City, 05 March 2021, 6PM
Attachments
SUMMARY
This is the final report on the flashflood incident that occurred in two (2) barangays in General Santos City on February 13, 2021 at around 12:00 AM brought by the Localized Thunderstorm.
Source: DSWD-FO XII
I. Status of Affected Families / Persons
A total of 187 families or 880 persons were affected by the flooding incident in two (2) barangays in General Santos City (see Table 1).