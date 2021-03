SUMMARY

This is the final report on the Effects of Localized Thunderstorm which was experienced in Sta. Marcela Apayao on 25 February 2021 at around 3:40 PM.

Source: DSWD-FO CAR

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 28 families or 80 persons were affected in Apayao Province (see Table 1).