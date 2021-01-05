DSWD DROMIC Report on the Tail-End of a Frontal System, 04 January 2021, 6PM

SITUATION OVERVIEW

This is the first and final report on the tail-end of a frontal system that occurred on 01 January 2021. The tail-end of a frontal system brought moderate with at times heavy rains over Bicol region, southern portion of Quezon and MIMAROPA affecting some provinces in the said area. The Tail-End of a Frontal System is no longer directly affecting the country as of 04 January 2021.

Source: PAGASA Weather Advisory

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 166 families or 602 persons were affected by the Tail-End of a Frontal System in 5 barangays in Region MIMAROPA

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons Inside Evacuation Centers

A total of 89 families or 328 persons took temporary shelter in 4 evacuation centers in Region MIMAROPA. All of these families have returned home.

III. Assistance provided

A total of ₱19,980.00 worth of assistance was provided by LGU to the affected families