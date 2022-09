I. Situation Overview

On 26 February 2022, a house in Brgy. San Pedro, San Jose, Antique was struck by a fallen tree due to a strong wind enhanced by easterlies.

Source: DSWD Field Office (FO) VI

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of one (1) family or two (2) persons were affected in Brgy. San Pedro, San Jose, Antique (see Table 1).