DSWD DROMIC Report on the Strong Wind Incident in Lake Sebu, South Cotabato, 07 December 2021, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 13 October 2021, sustained heavy rains with strong winds brought by the Tropical Depression “Nando” and “Ofel” were experienced in Lake Sebu, South Cotabato.

Source: DSWD-Field Office (FO) XII

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 434 families or 2,170 persons were affected by the strong wind incident in Lake Sebu, South Cotabato (see Table 1).