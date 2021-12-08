Philippines
DSWD DROMIC Report on the Strong Wind Incident in Lake Sebu, South Cotabato, 07 December 2021, 6PM
Attachments
I. Situation Overview
On 13 October 2021, sustained heavy rains with strong winds brought by the Tropical Depression “Nando” and “Ofel” were experienced in Lake Sebu, South Cotabato.
Source: DSWD-Field Office (FO) XII
II. Status of Affected Areas and Population
A total of 434 families or 2,170 persons were affected by the strong wind incident in Lake Sebu, South Cotabato (see Table 1).