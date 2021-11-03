Philippines
DSWD DROMIC Report on the Social Disorganization in Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat 02 November 2021, 6PM
I. Situation Overview
On 25 August 2021, a firefight incident transpired between the two (2) unidentified armed groups in Brgy. Napnapon, Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat that caused displacement of the families and individuals in the area.
Source: DSWD-Field Office (FO) XII
II. Status of Affected Areas and Population
A total of 283 families or 1,415 persons were affected in Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat (see Table 1)
III. Status of Displaced Population
a. Outside Evacuation Center
A total of 65 families or 325 persons have temporarily stayed with their relatives and/or friends (see Table 2)