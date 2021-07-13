DSWD DROMIC Report Report #1 on the Social Disorganization in Lebak, Sultan Kudarat as of 12 July 2021, 6PM

SUMMARY

On 04 July 2021, a firefight ensued between the Matabalao and Kalaing Clans in Brgy. Tran, Lebak, Sultan Kudarat resulting to the displacement of families and individuals.

Source: DSWD-FO XII

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 289 families or 1,445 persons were affected by the Social Disorganization in Brgy. Tran, Lebak, Sultan Kudarat (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Individuals

a. Inside Evacuation Center

There are 263 families or 1,315 persons currently taking temporary shelter at the Tran Elementary School (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Center

There are 26 families or 130 persons currently taking temporary shelter with their relatives and/or friends (see Table 3).