DSWD DROMIC Report on the Heavy Rainfall and Whirlwind Incident in President Roxas, Capiz, 03 November 2021, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 30 September 2021, heavy rainfall and whirlwind affected the Municipality of President Roxas, Capiz. Based on the report from the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO) of President Roxas, there were no internally displaced persons (IDPs) and no damaged houses as a result of the incident. The rain water has immediately subsided.

Source: DSWD-Field Office (FO) VI

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 445 families or 2,225 persons were affected in President Roxas, Capiz (see Table 1).