DSWD DROMIC Report on the Flooding Incident due to Trough of Typhoon NYATOH (I.N.) 14 December 2021, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 03 December 2021, the trough of Typhoon “NYATOH” outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) affected the Mindanao which brought continuous rains in some parts of Caraga Region especially in the province of Agusan Del Norte. Scattered occurrence of flash floods is experienced in some city/municipality which led to the displacement of families and individuals in the area.

Source: DSWD-Field Office (FO) Caraga

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 302 families or 1,338 persons were affected in 13 barangays in Agusan del Norte (see Table 1).