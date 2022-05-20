DSWD DROMIC Report on the Armed Conflict in Sto. Niño, Cagayan, 19 May 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 14 April 2022, an armed conflict between the operating troops of the 17th Infantry Batallion (17th ID) and the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) transpired in the municipality of Sto. Niño, Cagayan. The following day, 15 April 2022, the military conducted close air support in the mountainous area of Brgy. Niug Norte, Sto. Nino,

Cagayan which resulted in the evacuation of families.

Source: DSWD Field Office (FO) II

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 269 families or 920 persons were affected by the armed conflict in two (2) barangays in Sto. Niño, Cagayan (see Table 1).