DSWD DROMIC Report on the Armed Conflict in Brgy. Quintin Remo, Moises Padilla, Negros Occidental as of 02 September 2020, 6PM

This is the first and final report on the armed conflict that transpired between the troops of 62 Infantry Battalion and suspected members of the New People’s Army in Sitio Tios, Brgy. Quintin Remo, Moises Padilla, Negros Occidental on 13 August 2020 at 8 AM.

Source: DSWD-FO VI

SUMMARY

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 74 families or 341 persons were affected in Brgy. Quintin Remo, Moises Padilla, Negros Occidental (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons Inside Evacuation Center

A total of 74 families or 341 persons took temporary shelter in 3 evacuation centers (see Table 2). These families have already returned home.