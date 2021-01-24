DSWD DROMIC Report on the Armed Conflict in Brgy. Pacgued, Malibcong, Abra, 21 January 2021, 6PM

SUMMARY

This is the first and final report on the armed conflict in Brgy. Pacgued, Malibcong, Abra on 05 January 2021. An encounter happened between the Philippine Army and a number of undetermined CNTs who were alleged members of KLG North Abra resulting to the displacement of families in the area.

Source: DSWD-FO CAR

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 217 families or 1,024 persons were affected in two (2) Barangays in Malibcong, Abra (see Table 1).