DSWD DROMIC Report on the Armed Conflict in Brgy. Mission, Sta. Teresita, Cagayan, 31 March 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On February 2, 2022, at around 8:00 in the morning, operating troops of the 501st Infantry Brigade under the 5th Infantry Division (5ID) clashed against CPP-NPA Terrorist (CNT) at the mountainous area of Sitio Sta. Clara, Gonzaga a neighboring part of Sitio Tagcar and Cabungag, Barangay Mission, Sta Teresita, Cagayan.

Source: DSWD-Field Office (FO) II

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 43 families or 194 persons were affected by the armed conflict in Brgy. Mission, Sta. Teresita, Cagayan (see Table 1).