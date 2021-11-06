DSWD DROMIC Report on the Armed Conflict in Brgy. Bit-os, Butuan City, 05 November 2021, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 22 September 2021, an encounter ensued between the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the suspected New People’s Army (NPA) rebels in Brgy. Bit-os, Butuan City which resulted to the displacement of the families and individuals in the area.

Source: DSWD-Field Office (FO) Caraga

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 82 families or 355 persons were affected in Brgy. Bit-os, Butuan City (see Table 1).