DSWD DROMIC Report on the Armed Conflict in Brgy. Aguas, Rizal, Occidental Mindoro 29 December 2020, 6PM

This is the first and final report on the armed conflict that transpired between the soldiers and CPP-NPA Terrorists (CNTs) in Sitio Surong, Brgy. Aguas, Rizal, Occidental Mindoro on 14 December 2020 at 6:00 AM.

Source: DSWD-FO MIMAROPA

SUMMARY

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 90 families or 254 persons were affected in Brgy. Aguas, Rizal, Occidental Mindoro (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons Inside Evacuation Center

A total of 90 families or 254 persons took temporary shelter at the Aguas Brgy. Hall (see Table 2). All of these families have returned home