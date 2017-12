Situation Overview

On 22 December 2017, the monitored Low Pressure Area east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur has developed into a Severe Tropical Storm and was named “Vinta” (international name: Tembin). It exited Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on 22 December 2017.

Status of Affected Families / Persons

115,568 families or 541,005 persons are affected in 998 barangays in Regions MMAROPA, VII, IX, X, XI, XII, ARMM and CARAGA (see Table 1; details in Annex A).

Status of IDPs Inside Evacuation Centers

A total of 20,870 families or 97,583 persons are currently staying inside 261 evacuation centers in Regions MMAROPA, IX, X, XI, and ARMM (see Table 2; details in Annex B).

Status of IDPs Outside Evacuation Centers

A total of 16,544 families or 84,794 persons are currently staying with families / friends in Regions IX, X, XI, and XII (see Table 3).