DSWD DROMIC Report #9 on Typhoon “OMPONG” [I.N. MANGKHUT] as of 16 September 2018, 10AM

SUMMARY

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 70,183 families or 270,388 persons were affected in 1,502 barangays, 341 cities/municipalities, and 30 provinces in Regions NCR, I, II, III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, and CAR (see Table 1; Annex A for details)

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

A total of 35,720 families or 137,994 persons are currently staying inside 1,250 evacuation centers in Regions NCR, I, II, III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, and CAR (see Table 2; Annex B for details).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

There are 4,104 families or 16,191 persons staying with relatives or friends in Regions I, II, III, MIMAROPA, and CAR (see Table 3, Annex C for details).

III. Damaged Houses

IV. Cost of Assistance

₱9,230,516.65 worth of assistance has been provided to affected families and individuals; of which, ₱8,101,581.65 came from DSWD, ₱1,051,985.00 from LGUs, and ₱76,950.00 from NGOs (see Table 5).