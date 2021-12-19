Philippines
DSWD DROMIC Report #9 on Typhoon “ODETTE” as of 19 December 2021, 6AM
I. Situation Overview
Issued at 5:00 AM, 19 December 2021, Typhoon “ODETTE” continues to intensify over the West Philippine Sea.
Location of Center (4:00 AM)
- The center of the eye of Typhoon “ODETTE” was located based on all available data at 320 km Northwest of Pag-asa Island, Kalayaan, Palawan (12.8°N, 111.8°E) (outside the PAR)
Intensity:
- Maximum sustained winds of 195 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 240 km/h, and central pressure of 915 hPa
Heavy Rainfall:
- Today: Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Kalayaan Islands
Severe Winds:
- Strong winds (strong breeze to near gale) will prevail over the Kalayaan Islands. This may bring up to very light damage to structures and vegetation. Considering the forecast scenario for this typhoon in the near term, there is a high likelihood that wind signal for Kalayaan Islands will be lifted before noon today.
Track and Intensity Outlook
“ODETTE” left the Philippine Area of Responsibility at 12:40 PM on 18 December 2021.
On the forecast track, Typhoon “ODETTE” will move northwestward to northward today through tomorrow early morning, then generally northeastward for the remainder of the forecast period over the sea areas east of central Vietnam and Hainan Island.
“ODETTE” may still intensify within the next 12 hours. Afterwards, the gradual exposure of the typhoon to cooler sea surface temperatures in the northwestern portion of the West Philippine Sea, increasing vertical wind shear, and the surge of the Northeast Monsoon will result in a weakening trend. “ODETTE” is forecast to be downgraded to severe tropical storm category by tomorrow afternoon or evening.
Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin