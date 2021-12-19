DSWD DROMIC Report #9 on Typhoon “ODETTE” as of 19 December 2021, 6AM

On the forecast track, Typhoon “ODETTE” will move northwestward to northward today through tomorrow early morning, then generally northeastward for the remainder of the forecast period over the sea areas east of central Vietnam and Hainan Island.

“ODETTE” may still intensify within the next 12 hours. Afterwards, the gradual exposure of the typhoon to cooler sea surface temperatures in the northwestern portion of the West Philippine Sea, increasing vertical wind shear, and the surge of the Northeast Monsoon will result in a weakening trend. “ODETTE” is forecast to be downgraded to severe tropical storm category by tomorrow afternoon or evening.