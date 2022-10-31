DSWD DROMIC Report #9 on Tropical Storm “Paeng” as of 30 October 2022, 6AM

I. Situation Overview

Issued on 30 October 2022 at 5 AM, Tropical Storm “Paeng” is now over the West Philippine Sea.

Hazards affecting Land Areas

Heavy Rainfall:

● Through this morning: Moderate to heavy rains possible over Zambales, Bataan, Aurora, Pangasinan, Batanes, and the northern portion of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains possible over Metro Manila, Cordillera Administrative Region, CALABARZON, MIMARPOPA, Camarines Provinces, Western Visayas, and the rest of Cagayan Valley and Central Luzon.

● Except in areas with significant antecedent rainfall or those still experiencing persistent heavy rainfall, flooding and rain-induced landslides are likely to slowly subside.

Severe Winds:

● Winds reaching gale-force strength may still be experienced any of the areas where Wind Signal No. 2 is in effect. Areas under Wind Signal No.1 may experience strong winds (strong breeze to near gale strength) throughout the passage of the tropical cyclone.

Hazards affecting Coastal Waters

● Under the influence of the surge of the Northeast Monsoon and PAENG, a marine gale warning remains in effect over the seaboards of Luzon and the western and eastern seaboards of Visayas. For more information, refer to Gale Warning #14 issued at 5:00 AM today.

Track and Intensity Outlook

● Tropical Storm PAENG has exited the landmass of Luzon at 2:00 AM today. On the forecast track, PAENG will track generally westward until this afternoon before turning north northwestward. The storm is forecast to maintain a generally north northwestward heading by tonight through Tuesday, then turn northwestward on Wednesday as it moves closer towards southern China. PAENG will likely exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility tomorrow morning or afternoon.

● While over the West Philippine Sea, PAENG is forecast to re-intensify into a severe tropical storm within 24 hours and may reach typhoon category by late evening tomorrow or on Tuesday morning. However, a weakening trend is expected by late Tuesday as the tropical cyclone encounters another surge of the Northeast Monsoon.

The center of Tropical Storm “PAENG” was estimated based on all available data at 85 km West Northwest of Iba, Zambales (15.7°N, 119.3°E) moving West Northwestward at 30 km/h with a maximum sustained winds 85 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 105 km/h.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin