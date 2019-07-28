28 Jul 2019

DSWD DROMIC Report #9 on Tropical Storm “FALCON” as of 24 July 2019, 4PM

Government of the Philippines
Published on 24 Jul 2019
Situation Overview

On 15 July 2019, the Low Pressure Area east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar has developed into a Tropical Depression and was named “Falcon”. It has generally moved northwestward. “Falcon” eventually turned into a Tropical Storm and exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on 18 July 2019.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 758 families or 3,455 persons were affected by the effects of Tropical Storm “Falcon” in 31 barangays in Regions I, II, III, and CAR (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Center

There are 19 families or 95 persons who are currently staying inside 18 evacuation centers in Region III and CAR (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Center

A total of 1 family or 6 persons in CAR are still temporarily staying with their friends and/or relatives. The house of the said family was totally damaged. Their needs are continuously being monitored by LGU Pudtol, Apayao (see Table 3).

