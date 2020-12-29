DSWD DROMIC Report #9 on Tropical Depression “VICKY” as of 28 December 2020, 6PM

Situation Overview

On 18 December 2020, Tropical Depression “VICKY” entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and made its first landfall in the municipality of Banganga, Davao Oriental at around 2PM. On 19 December 2020, Tropical Depression “VICKY” made another landfall in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan and remained a tropical depression while exiting the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on 20 December 2020.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 61,114 families or 264,047 persons were affected in 360 barangays in Regions VII, VIII, XI and Caraga

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

There are 159 families or 652 persons currently taking temporary shelter in 5 evacuation centers in Regions VII, VIII, XI and Caraga

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

A total of 11,415 families or 44,504 persons sought shelter with their relatives and/or friends in Region Caraga

III. Damaged Houses

There are 1,142 damaged houses; of which, 504 are totally damaged and 638 are partially damaged