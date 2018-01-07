DSWD DROMIC Report #9 on Tropical Depression “Agaton” as of 06 January 2018, 6PM

Situation Overview

On 01 January 2018, the Low Pressure Area (LPA) east southeast of Surigao City has developed into a Tropical Depression and was named "Agaton". Which heavily affected the Regions of MIMAROPA, Region VI, Region VII, Region VIII and CARAGA.

Status of Affected Families / Persons

18,513 families or 83,772 persons are affected in 267 barangays in Regions MIMAROPA, VI, VII, VII, X, and CARAGA (see Table 1; details are in Annex A).

Status of IDPs Inside Evacuation Centers

A total of 323 families or 1,278 persons are currently staying inside 11 evacuation centers in Regions MIMAROPA, VI, VII, VIII, X, and CARAGA (see Table 2; details are in Annex B).

Status of IDPs Outside Evacuation Centers

A total of 96 families or 326 persons are currently staying with relatives in Regions MIMAROPA, VI, VII, and CARAGA (see Table 3; details are in Annex B).

Damaged Houses

There is a total of 113 Damaged Houses; of which, 13 are totally damaged, while 100 are partially damaged (see Table 4; details are in Annex C).

Cost of Assistance

A total of ₱2,027,352.50 have been provided to the Affected Families; of which, ₱1,165,195.50 came from the DSWD, ₱836,957.00 came from LGUs, and ₱25,200.00 came from NGOs (see Table 5; details are in Annex C).