DSWD DROMIC Report #9 on the Tail-End of a Frontal System (Shear Line), 15 December 2020 6PM

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Issued on 28 November 2020 at 11:00 AM, PAGASA forecasted that the tail-end of a frontal system (shear line) will bring moderate with at times heavy rains are being experienced over mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Apayao, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya and Aurora. Flooding (including flashfloods) and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall, especially in areas that are identified to be highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards and in localities that received significant antecedent rainfall over the past couple of days or weeks.

Source: PAGASA Weather Advisory

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 503 families or 1,725 persons were affected by the Tail-End of a Frontal System (Shear Line) in 19 barangays in Region II

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

A total of 280 families or 1,020 persons took temporary shelter in 16 evacuation centers in Region II. All of these families have returned home.

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

A total of 52 families or 179 persons have temporarily stayed with their relatives and/or friends in Region II