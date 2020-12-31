DSWD DROMIC Report #9 on Northeast Monsoon Enhanced by Tropical Depression “VICKY” as of 30 December 2020, 6PM

Situation Overview

On 18 December 2020, Tropical Depression “VICKY” entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and made its first landfall in the municipality of Banganga, Davao Oriental at around 2PM. On 19 December 2020, Tropical Depression “VICKY” made another landfall in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan and remained a tropical depression while exiting the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on 20 December 2020.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 23,228 families or 89,451 persons were affected in 194 barangays in Region II (see Table 1).

I. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

There are 96 families or 357 persons currently taking temporary shelter in 4 evacuation centers in Region II (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

A total of 1,362 families or 5,008 persons took temporary shelter with their relatives and/or friends in Region II (see Table 3).