DSWD DROMIC Report #9 on the Mw 6.6 Earthquake Incident in Cataingan, Masbate as of 29 August 2020, 6PM

Situation Overview

On 18 August 2020 at 8:03 AM, a 6.6 magnitude earthquake jolted the municipality of Cataingan, Masbate (11.96°N, 124.03°E - 007 km S 29° E) with a tectonic origin and a depth of focus of 21 km. The earthquake was also felt in the neighboring municipalities of Masbate.

Source: DOST-PHIVOLCS Earthquake Bulletin

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

There are 1,542 families or 6,397 persons affected by the earthquake incident in 57 Barangays in Masbate Province (see Table 1).