DSWD DROMIC Report #9 on the Ms 6.9 Earthquake Incident in Matanao, Davao del Sur as of 24 December 2019, 6PM

Situation Overview

On 15 December 2019 at 02:11 PM, a 6.9 magnitude earthquake jolted the municipality of Matanao, Devao del Sur (06.74°N, 125.20°E - 005 km N 72° W) with a tectonic origin and a depth of focus of 3 km.

Source: DOST-PHIVOLCS Earthquake Bulletin

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons A total of 84,246 families or 386,944 persons were affected by the earthquake incident in 207 barangays in Regions XI and XII (see Table 1).

Note: Ongoing assessment and validation being conducted.

Source: DSWD-FOs XI and XII