DSWD DROMIC Report #9 on the Mayon Phreatic Eruption as of 19 January 2018, 6PM

SUMMARY

On 13 January 2018 at 4:21 PM, Mayon Volcano generated a phreatic eruption (steam-driven) that propelled a grayish steam and ash plume approximately 2500 m high that was drifted to the southwest. Based on seismic records the activity lasted approximately 1 hour and 47 minutes.

Source: PHILVOCS (Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology)

1. Status of Affected Families / Persons

10,090 families or 40,244 persons i n 38 barangays in Albay are affected by the phreatic explosion of Mount Mayon (see Table 1).

2. Status of Displaced Families / Persons Inside ECs

A. Inside Evacuation Centers

6,451 families or 24,902 persons are taking temporary shelter in 25 evacuation centers (see Table 2).

B. Outside Evacuation Centers

725 families or 3,074 persons are staying with relatives in Daraga, Malilipot, and Santo Domingo (see Table 3).

3. Cost of Assistance

₱5,536,605.00 worth of assistance has been provided to affected families and individuals; of which, ₱5,412,000.00 came from DSWD and ₱124,605.00 came from LGUs (see Table 4).