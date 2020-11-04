DSWD DROMIC Report #9 on Heavy Rainfall due to Frontal System as of 03 November 2020, 8PM

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Issued on 25 October 2020 at 5 PM, PAGASA forecasted that the tail-end of a frontal system will bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Cagayan, Isabela, Apayao, and Ilocos Norte. These two weather systems will also bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and the rest of Visayas. Flooding (including flashfloods), rain-induced landslides, and sediment-laden streamflows (i.e. lahars) may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards.

Source: PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 8,574 families or 32,836 persons were affected by the heavy rainfall due to Frontal System in 102 barangays in Regions I, II and CAR (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

There are 9 families or 29 persons taking temporary shelter in one (1) evacuation centers in Regions II and CAR (see Table 2)

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

A total of 6 families or 18 persons are currently taking temporary shelter with their relative in CAR (see Table 3