DSWD DROMIC Report #9 on the Effects of Southwest Monsoon as of 06 August 2021, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

Issued on 31 July 2021 at 11 AM: The effect of the Southwest Monsoon has weakened that will bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms over Ilocos Region, Benguet, Zambales, and Bataan.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Weather Advisory No. 30 Final

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 266,191 families or 1,046,594 persons were affected by the Southwest Monsoon in 893 barangays in Regions NCR, III, MIMAROPA, VI and CAR (see Table 1).