05 Dec 2019

DSWD DROMIC Report #8 on Typhoon "TISOY" as of 05 December 2019, 6AM

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 05 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (861.16 KB)

Situation Overview

"TISOY" WEAKENS INTO A TROPICAL STORM AS IT CONTINUES TO ENCOUNTER THE NORTHEAST MONSOON SURGE OVER THE WEST PHILIPPINE SEA.

  • Heavy rainfall outlook for today: Tropical Storm TISOY is no longer directly affecting the country. However, heavy rains may still be experienced over most of Northern Luzon and Aurora due to the Northeast Monsoon surge. This rainfall may trigger flooding and landslides in highly to very highly susceptible areas. For more information, please see the Weather Advisory #1 on the Northeast Monsoon issued at 11:00 PM today.

  • Sea travel is risky, especially for small seacrafts, over the seaboards of Northern and Central Luzon, and the eastern and western seaboards of Southern Luzon due to rough seas.

  • Gusty conditions associated with the Northeast Monsoon may also be experienced in the northern portions of Northern Luzon, especially in the coastal and mountainous areas.

  • "TISOY" is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility tomorrow morning and is likely to weaken into a Low Pressure Area within 24 hours.

At 10:00 PM, 04 December 2019, the center of Tropical Storm "TISOY" was estimated based on all available data at 420 km West of Subic, Zambales (14.5 °N, 116.4 °E )

Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

  • A total of 108,285 families or 470,140 persons are affected in 1,237 barangays in Regions III, V and VIII (see Table 1).

