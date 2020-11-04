DSWD DROMIC Report #8 on Typhoon “Rolly” as of 03 November 2020, 6PM

Situation Overview

Issued at 11:00 am, 03 November 2020, TROPICAL "STORM" ROLLY SLIGHTLY INTENSIFIES AND IS ABOUT TO EXIT THE PHILIPPINE AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (PAR). On the forecast track, "ROLLY" is expected to exit the PAR today. It is likely to remain as a tropical storm throughout the forecast period.

At 10:00 AM today, the center of Tropical Storm "ROLLY" was estimated based on all available data at 540 km West of Subic, Zambales (14.8 °N, 115.3 °E )

Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 179,279 families or 712,197 persons were affected in 2,616 Barangays in Regions NCR, II, III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, VIII, and CAR (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

There are 59,369 families or 231,262 persons taking temporary shelter in 2,337 evacuation centers in Regions NCR, II, III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, and V (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

There are 11,506 families or 41,757 persons currently staying with their relatives and/or friends in Regions II, III, CALABARZON, V and CAR (see Table 3).