DSWD DROMIC Report #8 on Typhoon “OMPONG” [I.N. MANGKHUT] as of 16 September 2018, 4AM

SUMMARY

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 63,769 families or 250,036 persons were affected in 1,403 barangays, 332 cities/municipalities, and 30 provinces in Regions NCR, I, II, III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, and CAR (see Table 1; Annex A for details).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

A total of 34,169 families or 133,457 persons are currently staying inside 1,190 evacuation centers in Regions NCR, I, II, III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, and CAR (see Table 2; Annex B for details).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

There are 3,741 families or 14,826 persons staying with relatives or friends in Regions I, II, III, MIMAROPA, and CAR (see Table 3, Annex C for details).

III. Cost of Assistance

₱9,044,156.65 worth of assistance has been provided to affected families and individuals; of which, ₱8,101,581.65 came from DSWD, ₱865,625.00 from LGUs, and ₱76,950.00 from LGUs (see Table 4).