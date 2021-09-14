DSWD DROMIC Report #8 on Typhoon “JOLINA” as of 13 September 2021, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 06 September 2021at around 2:00 AM, the center of Tropical Depression “JOLINA” was estimated based on all available data at 310 km East Southeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar (10.1°N, 128.4°E) with maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 55 km/h. On the same day, “JOLINA” intensified into a Typhoon and made its first landfall in Hernani, Eastern Samar at around 10:00 PM. On 07 September 2021, it made another landfall in Daram, Samar at 2:00 AM, third in Santo Niño, Samar at 3:40 AM, fourth in Almagro, Samar at 6:30 AM, fifth in Tagapulan, Samar at 7:50 AM and sixth in Dimasalang, Masbate at 10:00 AM. On 08 September 2021, as “JOLINA” weakened into Severe Tropical Storm, it made its seventh landfall in Torrijos, Marinduque at 12:50 AM, eight in San Juan, Batangas, and finally, it made its ninth landfall in Mariveles, Bataan as Tropical Storm. “JOLINA” left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and re-intensified into a Severe Tropical Storm over the West Philippine Sea on 09 September 2021.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Tropical Cyclone Bulletin

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 88,231 families or 332,773 persons were affected by Typhoon “Jolina” in 1,354 Barangays in Regions NCR, III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, VI, and VIII (see Table 1).

III. Status of Displaced Population

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

There are 2,057 families or 7,542 persons currently taking temporary shelter in 121 evacuation centers in Regions NCR, CALABARZON, VI and VIII (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

There are 7,651 families or 20,216 persons temporarily staying with their relatives and/or friends in Regions CALABARZON and VI (see Table 3).

c. Total Displaced Population

There are 9,708 families or 27,758 persons temporarily staying either in evacuation centers or with their relatives and/or friends in Regions NCR, CALABARZON, VI, and VIII (see Table 4).