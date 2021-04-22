DSWD DROMIC Report #8 on Typhoon “Bising” as of 21 April 2021, 6PM

Situation Overview

Issued at 5:00 PM, 21 April 2021, TYPHOON "BISING" SLIGHTLY WEAKENS AS IT ACCELERATES NORTHWARD.

· Hazards affecting land areas

· Severe Winds:

o Tropical cyclone winds of at least strong breeze to near gale in strength extend outward up to 370 km from the center of the typhoon. Destructive typhoon-force winds extend outward up to 90 km from the center of the typhoon.

· Hazards affecting coastal waters

· In the next 24 hours, under the influence of Typhoon “BISING” and an enhanced northeasterly wind flow, the following sea conditions will be experienced over the coastal waters of the country:

· Rough to high seas will be experienced over the northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon (2.5 to 9.0 m). Sea travel is risky for all types of seacrafts over these waters.

· Rough to very rough seas over the western seaboards of Northern Luzon (2.8 to 4.5 m) and the northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Samar (2.5 to 4.5 m). Sea travel is risky for small seacrafts over these waters. Mariners without the proper experience should immediately seek safe harbor.

Moderate to rough seas over the western seaboard of Central Luzon, the remaining eastern seaboard of Eastern Visayas, and the eastern seaboard of Mindanao (1.5 to 3.0 m). Mariners of small seacrafts are advised not to venture out over these waters. Inexperienced mariners of these vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

· Track and Intensity Outlook:

· On the forecast track, Typhoon “BISING” will move generally northward or north northwestward until tonight or tomorrow (22 April) early morning, when the typhoon will be nearest to the landmass of Northern Luzon. Afterwards, the typhoon will move northeastward away from the landmass throughout tomorrow and east northeastward on Friday (23 April) and Saturday (24 April). The typhoon is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Saturday evening or Sunday (25 April) morning.

· “BISING” is forecast to gradually weaken throughout the remainder of the forecast period. The typhoon will likely be downgraded to severe tropical storm category by Saturday and tropical storm category by Sunday.

At 4:00 PM today, the center of the eye of Typhoon "BISING" was located based on all available data at 345 km East Northeast of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan or 345 km East of Aparri, Cagayan (18.3 °N, 124.9 °E)

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 60,601 families or 235,752 persons were affected in 965 barangays in Regions II, V, VIII and Caraga

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

There are 4,511 families or 18,603 persons currently taking temporary shelter in 252 evacuation centers in Regions II, V and VIII

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

There are 6,269 families or 24,470 persons temporarily staying with their relatives and/or friends in Region V

III. Damaged Houses

There are 1,020 damaged houses; of which, 82 are totally damaged and 938 are partially damaged

IV. Assistance Provided

A total of ₱171,156.20 worth of assistance was provided to the affected families; of which, ₱169,476.20 was provided by DSWD and by ₱1,680.00 from LGUs