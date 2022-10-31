DSWD DROMIC Report #8 on Tropical Storm “Paeng” as of 29 October 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

Issued on 29 October 2022 at 5 PM, “PAENG” maintains its strength while moving over San Pablo City, Laguna.

Hazards affecting Land Areas

Heavy Rainfall:

● This afternoon through evening: Heavy to intense with at times torrential rains likely over Metro Manila, CALABARZON, Marinduque, Romblon, Mindoro Provinces, and the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands. Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains likely over Camarines Provinces, mainland Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Western Visayas, and Central Luzon. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains possible over the rest of Luzon and Visayas.

● Tomorrow: Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains likely over Zambales, Bataan, and Ilocos Region. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains possible over Metro Manila, Cordillera Administrative Region, MIMAROPA, the rest of CALABARZON, and the rest of Central Luzon.

● Under these conditions, widespread flooding and rain-induced landslides are expected, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazard as identified in hazard maps and in localities with significant antecedent rainfall.

Severe Winds:

● Winds of at most storm-force strength may occur within any of the areas where Wind Signal No. 3 is hoisted, while winds reaching gale-force strength are possible within any of the areas where Wind Signal No. 2 is in effect. Areas under Wind Signal No.1 may experience strong winds (strong breeze to near gale strength) throughout the passage of the tropical cyclone.

● The surge of the Northeast Monsoon enhanced by PAENG will also bring strong winds with gusts reaching gale-force strength over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, the northern and eastern portions of mainland Cagayan, and the northern portion of Apayao.

Coastal Inundation:

● There is minimal to moderate risk of storm surge of up to 2.0 m in height which may cause inundation or flooding in the low-lying and exposed coastal areas of western Pangasinan, Bataan, Quezon, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, Marinduque, western portion of Camarines Sur, and Burias Island. For more information refer to Storm Surge Warning #6 issued at 2:00 PM today.

Hazards affecting Coastal Waters

● Under the influence of the surge of the Northeast Monsoon and Severe Tropical Storm PAENG, a marine gale warning remains in effect over the seaboards of Luzon and Visayas and the eastern seaboard of Mindanao. For more information, refer to Gale Warning #13 issued at 5:00 PM today.

Track and Intensity Outlook

● Severe Tropical Storm PAENG is forecast to track west northwestward through tomorrow morning. On the forecast track, the center of PAENG will traverse the Cavite-Batangas area, then will cross the southern portion of Bataan.

● PAENG may maintain its strength while traversing the Luzon landmass and further intensification is likely once it emerges over the West Philippine Sea.

● Recent landfall: Sariaya, Quezon (1:40 PM today)

The center of Severe Tropical Storm “PAENG” was estimated based on all available data including those from Tagaytay Doppler Weather Radar in the vicinity of San Pablo City, Laguna (14.1°N, 121.3°E) moving Northwestward at 20 km/h with a maximum sustained winds 95 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 160 km/h.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin