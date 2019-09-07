07 Sep 2019

DSWD DROMIC Report #8 on Tropical Storm "INENG" as of 04 September 2019, 6PM

from Government of the Philippines
Published on 04 Sep 2019
Situation Overview

On 20 August 2019, the Low pressure area East of Virac, Catanduanes has developed into a Tropical Depression and was named “Ineng”. It has generally moved northwestward. “Ineng” has intensified into a severe Tropical Storm on 23 August 2019 and is now outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

Source: DOST-PAGASA

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 21,682 families or 90,939 persons were affected by the effects of Tropical Storm Ineng in 303 barangays in Regions I, II, III, and CAR (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

A total of 721 families or 2,718 persons took temporarily shelter in 55 evacuation centers in Regions I and III (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

There are 42 families or 138 persons who are currently staying with their relatives and/or friends in Regions I and II (see Table 3).

