DSWD DROMIC Report #8 on Tropical Depression “Agaton” as of 05 January 2018, 6AM

Situation Overview

On 01 January 2018, the Low Pressure Area (LPA) east southeast of Surigao City has developed into a Tropical Depression and was named "Agaton". Which heavily affected the Regions of MIMAROPA, Region VI, Region VII, Region VIII and CARAGA.

Status of Affected Families / Persons

13,303 families or 58,291 persons are affected in 249 barangays in Regions MIMAROPA, VI, VII, X, and CARAGA (see Table 1).

Status of IDPs Inside Evacuation Centers

A total of 2,579 families or 11,109 persons are currently staying inside 45 evacuation centers in Regions MIMAROPA, V, VII, X, and CARAGA (see Table 2)

Status of IDPs Outside Evacuation Centers

A total of 716 families or 2,907 persons are currently staying with relatives in Regions MIMAROPA, VI, VII, and CARAGA (see Table 3).

Damaged Houses

There is a total of 111 Damaged Houses in Regions MIMAROPA, VII, and CARAGA (see Table 4).

Cost of Assistance

A total of ₱1,364,796.50 have been provided to the Affected Families—of which, ₱1,106,629.50 came from the DSWD, ₱836,357.00 came from the LGUs, and ₱21,210.00 came from NGOs (see Table 5).