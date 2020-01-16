DSWD DROMIC Report #8 on the Taal Volcano Phreatic Eruption as of 16 January 2020, 6PM

Situation Overview

At 5:30 PM on 12 January 2020, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) has raised Alert Level 4 over Taal Volcano indicating that hazardous eruption is possible within hours to days. In its 7:30 PM advisory on the same day, the agency reiterated total evacuation of Taal Volcano Island and additional evacuation of areas at high-risk to pyroclastic density currents and volcanic tsunami within a 14-kilometer radius from the main crater. PHIVOLCS warned that areas in the general north of Taal Volcano to stay alert against effects of heavy and prolonged ash fall.

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 17,555 families or 77,438 persons were affected by the Taal Volcano phreatic eruption in Region CALABARZON (see Table 1).